BTS Monthly Board Meeting This Wednesday, March 22nd

Klamath Falls, Ore. – This Wednesday the 22nd, the Basin Transit Service Board of Directors will have their monthly meeting. Scheduled items to be discussed include the surplus vehicle disposal policy, a progress report from the recruitment committee regarding a new General Manager as well as the monthly info and ridership report.

The public is welcome to the meeting, Wednesday March 22nd at 4:15pm, held at the BTS district office 1130 Adams Street in Klamath Falls. If you would like more info, reach out to Ernest Palmer or Paula Quinn at 541-883-2877.