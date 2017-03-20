Update: 2 Fatal Car Wrecks Kill 3 People Within 8 Hours

Grants Pass, Ore. – Saturday night March 18th, around 8pm, Oregon State Police responded to a single car crash on I-5 at milepost 59 near Grants Pass. Preliminary reports show a VW Jetta driven by 62 year old Kim Parsley from Glendale OR, was traveling southbound when he was rear ended by a Subaru. The VW flipped upside down and hit the guardrail which trapped Mr. Parsley, his 18 year old passenger however was able to get out. Mr. Parsley was extricated by emergency personnel and transported to Rogue Regional Medical Center – but ended up succumbing to his injuries.
The 28 year old driver of the Subaru fled the scene, but was tracked down less than ½ an hour after the accident during a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Lindsey Johnson of Grants Pass, and she was charged with DUII.
OSP was assisted by Grant Pass Fire and ODOT. The crash is still under investigation and OSP is working with the Josephine County District Attorney’s Office for review of additional charges.
*UPDATED section*
On Monday afternoon the names of the occupants who died in the Roseburg accident over the weekend were released after the families were notified.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Brady Paul Golladay, 28, of Riddle Oregon and the driver of the VW Jetta was identified as Roman M Fedorov, 36, of Seattle. Authorities have not been able to conclude if seat belts were in use at the time of the crash, but they do believe that alcohol consumption by Golladay, the driver of the Ford, may have been a contributing factor.
*Previous Story*
Then close to 3am on Sunday morning, March 19th, about 60 miles away, OSP Troopers responded to a head-on crash on I-5 in Roseburg near milepost 124. Apparently a Ford Focus was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-5, at a high rate of speed. The driver hit a VW Jetta, which was the same make/model of the car in the other I-5 accident, traveling southbound. Both drivers of the vehicles died at the scene.
The names of the drivers will be released once the next of kin notifications have been made.
OSP was assisted by Roseburg Police, Roseburg Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation. Interstate 5 was reduced to only one southbound lane of travel until 6AM.