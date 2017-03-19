Vietnam Vet Wins $1 Million Dollars In Oregon Lottery’s St. Patrick’s Day Raffle

Salem, Ore. – A former Vietnam veteran is this year’s winner of the annual Oregon Lottery’s St. Patrick’s Day Raffle game. Richerd Leber of Clackamas heard the winning numbers on the radio Friday morning, but he didn’t know then that he was the winner. ”When I heard the numbers, I thought ‘that’s nice, someone won.’ Little did I know it was me!” Leber said.
Each raffle ticket costs $10 dollars, Leber had purchased five of them at five different retailers to increase his chances of winning. The winning ticket was the one he bought at a convenience store in Clackamas.
Leber checked his tickets at a Fred Meyer but he still didn’t know he was the winner. All they could tell him is “you won more than $600.”
So Leber and his wife got in the car and headed toward the Lottery’s Wilsonville Payment Center – that’s when he finally knew he won $1 million dollars. But even the Wilsonville Center couldn’t pay out more than $50 thousand dollars. Back in the car went Leber and his wife, this time to Salem. He said they drove very careful, and by the time they arrived he was shaking.
Leber’s prize after taxes was approximately $670 thousand dollars. Leber makes a yearly trip to a cemetery in California to visit with three of his fellow marines who were killed in the war. This year he’ll combine that trip with a visit to his brother in AZ – and to ride his Harley Davidson in the Laughlin River Run. He’s also considering buying a new Harley.
Over the years, the Oregon Lottery has held 17 Raffle games, including this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Raffle. In addition to the one $1 million top prize, the Raffle also offers 1,800 other prizes including 300 prizes of $500 and 1,500 prizes of $100.
Since the Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, it has earned more than $11 billion for economic development, public education, state parks and watershed enhancements. For more information on the Oregon Lottery visit www.oregonlottery.org