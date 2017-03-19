The Body Of Kayla Yarbrough Has Been Found

By: Christy Lynn
Medford, Ore. – It is with great sadness to report the body of missing 20 year old Kayla Lee Yarbrough, has been found. On Thursday, March 16th deputies from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a deceased female in the 100 Block of Lone Mountain Rd, in Obrien Oregon. Oregon State Police joined the Josephine County Major Response Team and did indeed identify the body as that of Ms. Yarbrough.
The 20 year old had not been seen since Thanksgiving of 2016 and her family officially reported her missing in February. The cause and manner of her death is still under investigation.
Anyone with information in regards to the death of Kayla Yarbrough is asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center 541-664-4600.