The New Fitness Craze… Mermaiding!

Central Point, Ore. – The new fitness craze for women…. Mermaiding! Apparently it’s making quite a splash (pun intended) everywhere from Canada to now here, in Southern Oregon. In Central Point at the Rogue Aquatics center, they’re even holding classes.

This is what you do – you have your swimsuit on, you sit down at the edge of the pool and slip on a pretty realistic looking scaly mermaid tail called a skin. After that you add on the mono fin attachement to your feet and the skin stretches over it – Ta Da! You’re a mermaid.

Rogue Aquatics even sells mermaid tails at their storefront. Samantha Newton, the Event Coordinator as well as Swim Schools International Swimming Instructor says tails average $80 – $100 dollars depending on size and design/color but it includes the monofin. Classes are on the last Thursday and Friday of the month and it costs $40 dollars.

There’s also the mermaid club, they meet on the first Friday of the month. The clube is $15 if you have your own tail, or $35 if you need to borrow a tail.

Contact them for more information at rogueaquatics.com or call them at 541-830-5551.