Tech’s Roberts-Ili Named All-American Honorable Mention

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After a standout season and career, Oregon Tech senior forward Morgan Roberts-Ili (Wellington, New Zealand.) was named an NAIA All-American Honorable Mention, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced on Thursday.

Roberts-Ili, was also named a Cascade Collegiate Conference First Team recipient. She is in the third Owl in the last four years to be recognized on a national level, following Karly Leveque’s 3rd Team selection last year and Karissa Dixon’s Honorable Mention selection in 2014.

“I am very proud of Morgan and how her game has developed here at Oregon Tech,” said Head Coach Scott Meredith. “Over the last year, Morgan became comfortable with our style of play and where her offensive opportunities would come from. She worked hard to improve her perimeter shooting (33%) and the move to point guard really opened up the floor for her. A great defensive player and phenomenal athlete, Morgan’s size, speed and quickness made her a very tough matchup. She was a leader on the floor and a great teammate and is also an NAIA Scholar-Athlete. It’s been a very good year for her and her Lady Owl teammates.”

Roberts-Ili averaged 11.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in leading her team to 16-4 third place finish in the Cascade Conference and a 24-9 overall record leading her team to the NAIA National Tournament for the 4th year in a row.