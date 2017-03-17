St Patrick’s Day Raffle Winning Number Is….

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – The annual winner of the St. Patrick’s Day Raffle has been announced. Is it you? The winning number is: 107812
Even if you didn’t win the top prize of $1 million bucks, there’s still almost 2,000 other prizes – including many $100 and $500 winners.
To check your numbers, go to oregonlottery.org to and see if you won. You can also check your ticket at any location that sells lottery.
Since the Oregon Lottery began in 1985 they’ve taken in over $11 billion dollars for our state’s economic development, education, state parks and more.