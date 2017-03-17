Oregon Tech’s Yellow Owl Tabbed 2nd Team NAIA All-American

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Oregon Tech’s Joel Yellow Owl has been named a Second-Team NAIA Division II All-American in 2016-17, announced Thursday by the national office.

Earlier this year, Yellow Owl was named first-team all-conference after leading Oregon Tech to a 15-5 Cascade conference mark.

“What a special honor for a special person,” said Oregon Tech Head Coach Justin Parnell. “Joel was the driving force behind our success this year and led a young and inexperienced team to finish tied for 2nd in one of the toughest conferences in the country. Joel had an incredible on court desire to will his team to win and the program will be forever grateful for that. Joel put so much into the game of basketball and Oregon Tech and I could not happier to see him get the honors he deserves. Joel is one of a kind.”

Yellow Owl led Oregon Tech to a 24-10 overall record. Yellow Owl led the Owls in scoring this season averaging 20.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists. In just two years at OIT, Yellow Owl finished with 1,229 points which puts him at 18th on Tech’s All-Time list for career points. His 45 points against Simpson this year shattered his previous career high of 32 points and is the most points scored in a game by any Oregon Tech player since 1980. The Oregon Tech previous high was held by Andre Lawrence who scored 42 against Warner Pacific back in 2005.

Yellow Owl becomes the eleventh NAIA All-American for the Hustlin’ Owls, joining 1st team selections Bobby Hunter (2012), Joseph Foster (2011), Justin Parnell (2010), Jguwon Hogges (2009), Ryan Fiegi (06-07), Levell Hesia (05-07), LaMont Swinson (01) Saif Abdur-Rahman (98), Rafid Kiti (94) and Third Team All-American Todd Matthews (04).