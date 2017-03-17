Mentor One Child, Change Two Lives

Have you considered giving back to your community? For only one hour a week, you can give valuable time to a child in need in the Klamath Basin. Spend time simply “hanging out”; going bowling, going for a walk, riding bikes, checking out Crater Lake… the possibilities are endless! Simply showing a youth that you care enough to give your undivided time to them each week can make a lasting difference in their young life.

Citizens For Safe Schools is holding a new mentor training on Tuesday March 21st, 2017 from 4-7PM. Please call 541-882-3198 or e-mail info@citizensforsafeschools.org for more information. Application process required prior training. Spend one hour per week with a Basin youth aged 9-13 doing a variety of FUN activities in the community.