Malin Stabbing Sends One To The Hospital

By: Christy Lynn
Malin, Ore. – The Klamath County Sheriff’s Department was called out to assist the Malin Police Department last night, Thursday March 16th, around 9pm. They had reports of a 17 year old male who was stabbed during a fight.
The victim’s name is not being give since he’s underage, but 24 year old Jose Luis Martinez was taken into custody after being charged wtih Attempted Murder, Assault First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Martinez is behing housed in the Klamath County Detention Center, and the 17 year old victim is being treated for serious injuries at the Sky Lakes Medical Center.