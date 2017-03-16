Who Will Be The Klamath Country Volunteer Of 2017?

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – In honor of April 23rd through April 29th being national volunteer week, nominations are now being taken for the Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year. The deadline is April 5th but with Spring Break coming up you are more than welcome to nominate someone before the deadline.
The event is presented by the United Way of the Klamath Basin along with The KMSB Foundation as well as support by the Klamath County Commissioners. United Way President, Mike Griffith says “every individual and every organization that is nominated receives an award and is publicly recognized for their service to our community.”
The categories up for awards are: Seniors (55 years and older); Adult (19 to 54); Youth (18 year and younger); Education (an individual or group); Public Safety (an individual or group) and Public Service (organization, media, school, church, club).
Members of the local media will score each one up to 50 points based on the nominee’s leadership, commitment, achievement and community impact. They’ll then whittle that down to ten finalists and then one of those ten will be the 2017 Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year.
The winner will be announced at a public luncheon on April 25 at the Senior Citizen’s Center.
You can pick up a nomination by contacting the United Way at 541-882-5558, they’ll be happy to email it, fax it or regular snail mail it to you. You can also pick one up at the United Way office at 136 N. Third Street, or download it from their site: unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org (click on the Volunteer section).