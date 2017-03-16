The New Fitness Craze… Mermaiding!

Central Point, Ore. – The new fitness craze for women…. Mermaiding! Apparently it’s making quite a splash (pun intended) everywhere from Canada to now here, in Southern Oregon. In Central Point at the Rogue Aquatics center, they’re even holding classes.

This is what you do – you have your swimsuit on, you sit down at the edge of the pool and slip on a pretty realistic looking scaly mermaid tail called a skin. After that you add on the mono fin attachement to your feet and the skin stretches over it – Ta Da! You’re a mermaid.

Rogue Aquatics even sells mermaid tails at their storefront. Contact them for more information at rogueaquatics.com or call them at 541-830-5551.