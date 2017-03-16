Portland Couple Wins Close To $6 Million With A “Free” Lottery Ticket

Salem, Ore. – Bob Frost, a Portland area retiree, and his wife purchased an Oregon Lottery Megabucks ticket. The couple has played for years and had never one a single prize before. In Megabucks, if your ticket matches 3 out of the 6 numbers you get a free ticket.

They’ve been doing this so long they even have a ritual on lottery days. Every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday morning, the days after the drawings, they have a cup of coffe and check their tickets. He always checks them first.

Frost said none of the numbers on the first of the two lines matched, so he started checking the second line. When he got to three numbers that matched he said, he started thinking “…this could be it.”

He handed it over to his wife, her first thought was that she must have gotten some of the numbers wrong. So they went to OregonLottery.org and that’s when they realized, they won.

Frost says “we didn’t know if you could win the jackpot on a free ticket, so we were looking on the Lottery website trying to see if there was a loophole or something… when we didn’t find anything, we decided to go buy a dishwasher. We needed one and figured even if we didn’t win, it was still needed.”

And get this… when he claimed the prize on Monday, it also happened to be the day of their 25th wedding anniversary.

Ironically, the Frosts bought their ticket at a place in Portland called The Lucky Spot. That retailer will receive a 1-percent selling bonus of $59 thousand dollars.