Not Too Long Before Long Takes Over As County Clerk

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Earlier this month, after 18 years on the job, Klamath County Clerk Linda Smith announced that she’s retiring, her last day on the job will be April 30th. Luckily the County already has someone lined up and ready to go so the Clerk’s office won’t miss a beat.

Rochelle Long, who was officially appointed as the new Klamath County Clerk this week, has been with the County since 2003. She is an Election Specialist, which is perfect timing since the County is in the middle of the May election process. Long’s first day on the job will be Monday May 1st and she’ll serve until a new clerk is elected next year. Smith told the County Commissioners that she will be around to help with the May election if needed, even after she’s retired.