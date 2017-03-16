LOST- 2 Female Liver and White English Springer Spaniels. Their names are Mira and Capi. Mira has quite a bit of white on her and is larger. Capi has the Speckled markings on her back, is less white and looks a little older.
On Tuesday (3/14/2017) afternoon around 2 pm they escaped from my parent’s back yard on Crystal Springs Rd in Olene and probably went into the Hidden Valley area behind their house. They could be anywhere around there and even in the Merrill/Malin area. Our family is devastated and want them back very badly. Please contact Courtney at 541.891.8128, Carolyn at 541.891.0287 or Randy at 541.891.0296. With any information on their whereabouts.