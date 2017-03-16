Fundraiser for Park in Honor of Dr. Van Dyke

The Hanger Boutique, Empowher Apparel and Feed Me Fight Me Athletic Wear are presenting a fashion show and pop up boutique on April 14th at The Shilo Inn from 6-8pm. ’Project Park-Fashion Show and Pop up Boutique’ will benefit The Sky Lakes Foundation, specifically the park they’re building in honor of the late Dr. Van Dyke.

The fashion show clothing will be modeled by Miss Klamath County and Miss City of Sunshine Title Holders and contestants, and available for purchase after the show. There is also a no host bar for the event. Ticket prices are $7.00 for general admission and $15.00 for VIP tickets. VIP tickets include front row seats to the catwalk and your first drink for free.

100% of the ticket sales will go to the foundation as well as 5% of retail sales.

For information: thehangerklamath@gmail.com