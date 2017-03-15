The Few, The Proud, The STEM&M

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Congratulations to the 24 students from Mazama High School who signed up to join the STEM&M program. STEM&M stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, with the added “M” for Medical pathways.
The program, which is in it’s second year, is a partnership between Mazama and Oregon Tech. The collaboration hones in on dual credit courses, student and faculty visits, mentoring opportunities, and information sharing to benefit students.
Laura Nickerson, science teacher and STEM&M director at Mazama, welcomed the students by sharing, “For you to be sitting in these seats, you have truly earned it.”
“This is very special,” Mazama Vice Principal Randy Rose said, adding, “you guys are a select few. You guys are standouts.”
STEM&M is not for everyone, those that agreeing to participate in it must have a GPA of 3.0 or better, must take streamlined electives as well as be involved in extra-curricular activities such as volunteer work.
There are some nice perks though. Students in the program will now have preferential access to certain Oregon Tech programs and STEM&M graduates who choose Oregon Tech for their college will each receive scholarships:
OWL scholarship: $1,500 freshmen year
Oregon Tech’s presidential scholarship: $2,000 renewable each year
Total: $9,500 in scholarships for college
This year’s group is exactly half boys and half girls. As far as what fields they’re interested in, 9 said Technology/Engineering and 14 are interested in Medical pathways.