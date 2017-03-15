St Patrick’s Day Raffle One Day Away

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Have you gotten your St Patty’s Day raffle ticket yet? The once a year raffle winner will be announced Friday March 17th on St. Patrick’s Day. Whoever wins the Raffle’s $1 million dollar top prize will find out at 5am Friday morning.
1 million bucks is the top prize but there’s almost 2,000 other prizes – including many $100 and $500 winners.
To check your numbers, go to oregonlottery.org anytime after 5am Friday and see if you won. You can also check your ticket at any location that sells lottery.
Since the Oregon Lottery began in 1985 they’ve taken in over $11 billion dollars for our state’s economic development, education, state parks and more.