Should Sudafed Be Sold Over The Counter Again?

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Earlier this week, Representative Bill Post testified before the House Health Care Committee in favor of House Bill 2128. 2128, if passed, would make it easier to buy certain medicines over the counter, like Sudafed, to relieve cold and flu-like symptoms.
Under the current law, because of the USA Patriot Act revised to include the “Meth Act,” Representative Post argued, adults are required to get a prescription first in order to buy products that contain pseudoephedrine.
Since the production of methamphetamines inlcudes items like pseudophedrine, aka Sudafed, that’s why we have to show ID and need a prescription for it.
Post says the current law is overly restrictive and has not solved the original problem it was intended to solve.