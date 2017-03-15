SB 760 Passes 30 to 0

Salem, Ore. – On Monday March 13th, the Oregon Senate passed a bill that requires mandatory reporters who observe suspected abuse to notify the appropriate authorities, regardless of whether or not they are on the job. Up until now, our state’s mandatory reporters are required to report suspected cases of abuse of long-term care residents and developmentally disabled or mentally ill adults when they come into contact with them, in a professional capacity. Senate Bill 760 which passed unanimously changes that by requiring that any contact between the reporter and suspected abused person or abuser must be reported in a prompt manner to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Senator Sara Gelser [D-Corvallis] (pictured) who carried the Bill says “it’s unconscionable that mandatory reporters could turn a blind eye to a threat to a vulnerable person’s safety because they might spot signs of abuse when they are off the clock from their jobs. This makes it so that mandatory reporters are required to do the right thing by reporting suspected abuses whenever they might come across them.” SB 760 now goes to the House of Representatives.