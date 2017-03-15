Potential Klamath County DA Coming From Oregon DOJ

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Earlier this week at one of the County Commissioners’ Meetings, Victoria Roe stopped by to introduce herself to the Board. Roe is currently based in Salem where she’s the Senior Assistant Attorney General for the Oregon Department of Justice, Criminal Division. It’s not yet official that she’s going to replace our outgoing Klamath County District Attorney, Rob Patridge, but it looks pretty promising. The DA is appointed by the Governor, and we should know for sure in about 6 weeks.

Roe, who has a 25 year record of prosecution received a warm welcome from our officials. When Commissioner Minty Morris asked her what she expects her interaction to be with the Commissioners and the County in general, Roe said if she’s appointed she’s looking forward to working with the courts, keeping the office running smoothly and being available for questions when needed.

She has been in talks with DA Patridge who is leaving the County this month to work in the private sector.

Commissioner Boyd did say that he’s hoping whoever the new DA is, there’ll be open communication between them and the Board, the residents that has been somewhat lacking in the past, and Roe agreed.