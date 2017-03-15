Improvements On The Way For The Oregon Work Share Program

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – A recent grant from the U.S. Department of Labor funneled some more money to make enhancements to the Oregon Work Share Program. The program, which offers employers alternatives to layoffs, has saved over 8 thousand jobs since it started back in 1983. Other benefits of the program include retention of skilled employees, preservation of quality and efficiency as well as an ability to go back to full-time operations as soon as business dictates the need.
With the changes, instead of letting skilled employees go, employers can now choose to reduce workweeks of a few employees. Then they can replace that lost income with part time unemployment insurance benefits from the Oregon Employment Department.
Salena De La Cruz, the Work Share Project Manager says “we understand that government programs are often seen as cumbersome… We’ve reduced the paperwork and made the program very accessible. The enhanced program provides a really good option for businesses to consider when facing market fluctuations.”
Companies interested in the program can call 503-947-1800, toll free 1-800-436-6191 or by emailing OED_WorkShare@Oregon.gov.