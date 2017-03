Klamath County Library is hosting an informative gathering for persons interested in learning what it takes to become a certified foster parent on Wednesday, March 22nd at 6:00 pm. DHS Foster Home Certifier Anna Pandozzi and a panel of current foster and adoptive parents will be there to answer questions.

Bring a friend if you’d like, light refreshments will be served.

For more information check their Facebook page- Klamath/Lake FosterorAdopt -or call 541-850-6800