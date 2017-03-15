Body Found Near I-5 In Jackson County Identified

By: Christy Lynn
Medford, Ore. – Last Friday, March 10th around 9:30pm, troopers from the Oregon State Police were alerted to a deceased male who was reportedly on the southbound shoulder of I-5 near milepost 27, close to the Medford city border.
The body was later identified as 56 year old Cody James Hall. Not much is known about Mr. Hall but he is believed to be from the Southern Oregon/Northern California area. Hall appears to have died of natural causes as there’s no indication of foul play. However, the OSP Criminial Division is investigating the manner of death further. If you have any information that can assist authorities with this case, please contact the Oregon State Police.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s office and Medford Police Department assisted OSP in the incident.