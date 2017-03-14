South County Superstars Faceoff Wednesday Night

Klamath Falls, Ore. – On Wednesday night, March 15th, it’s the South County Superstars booster fundraising event. Tomorrow, students from Lost River and Bonanza high schools will face off in a few competitions. Forget a gruelling battle on a football field or a basketball court, the two schools are doing it all for fun and for fundraising.

Juniors and seniors will compete for points in events like the toilet paper relay, tug-of-war, three-legged basketball and an obstacle course. Each school will also get points for decorations – this year’s theme is Star Wars. The winning school will get a trophy to show off for a year.

The fundraising part is from entrance fees: $5 for adults, $3 for students, free for children 12 and younger. Funds will go to both Lost River and Bonanza booster clubs, you can get tickets at the door or buy them ahead of time at the following places:

Bonanza: Boot Scootin’ Coffee, Hometown Repair

Merrill: Martin’s Food Center, Merrill True Value Lumber

Malin: Kalina True Value Hardware, Malin’s Farmer’s Market

Wednesday March 15th, 7pm at Lost River High School.