Senator Wyden At OIT This Friday

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Senator Ron Wyden is making the rounds here in Southern Oregon with a couple of Town Halls. This Friday March 17th, he’ll be in Sutherlin at the Sutherlin High School gym on 4th street at 9:45am and then he’ll be at Oregon Institute of Technology Friday night at 6:30pm at Danny Miles Court.
Then on Saturday March 18th at 10am, Senator Wyden will be at the Lakeview High School gym in Lakeview.
This week’s Town Halls will be the first time Senator has come to our area since last June 2016.