One dead in accident on Highway 97

By: Jenna Kochenauer
One person died and three others were hurt were in a rollover accident on Highway 97 near Midland Friday afternoon.
Oregon State Police say a juvenile was driving a white 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser when they lost control. The SUV rolled several times and came to rest in a ditch on the southbound side of the roadway.
Jeffrey Lee Kuyper, 52, of Central Point was was a right front passenger in the vehicle. He died at the scene.
The juvenile driver and two surviving juvenile passengers were taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
OSP was assisted by Klamath Fire Districts and Oregon Department of Transportation.