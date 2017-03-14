  • Home > 
  • One dead in accident on Highway 97

By: Jenna Kochenauer

 

One person died and three others were hurt were in a rollover accident on Highway 97 near Midland Friday afternoon.

Oregon State Police say a juvenile was driving a white 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser when they lost control. The SUV rolled several times and came to rest in a ditch on the southbound side of the roadway. 

Jeffrey Lee Kuyper, 52, of Central Point was was a right front passenger in the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The juvenile driver and two surviving juvenile passengers were taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. 

OSP was assisted by Klamath Fire Districts and Oregon Department of Transportation. 





