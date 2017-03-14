New Poll Shows That Most Oregonians See School Funding As Top Priority

Salem, Ore – A new poll released Monday, shows that most Oregonians see K-12 public education as the state’s top funding priority. It also reveals that most of our state’s residents support raising business taxes to avoid cutting school budgets. The study was done last month by surveying 600 registered voters on behalf of the Oregon School Boards Association (OSBA).

As Oregon faces a $1.6 billion dollar budget shortfall for 2017-19, the president of the OSBA Board of Directors Betty Reynolds, says “this poll clearly shows how much Oregonians value our public schools, and that they are willing to tackle the difficult choices we need to make so our students receive the education they deserve.”

Other results from the poll:

About half of all voters would support raising personal income taxes to avoid cuts to schools in such areas as laying off teachers, cutting science classes or cutting tech or textbook school funding. To avoid those same cuts about 2 of every 3 voters support raising corporate taxes.

Of those who voted against Measure 97, most would support a corporate tax that varies by industry. Most of those same voters also support taxing corporate income instead of gross revenue and would support a corporate tax dedicated to funding K-12 education.

About 2 of every 3 voters support changing Oregon’s Constitution to mandate that the state fully fund K-12 education, even if that requires a 25% increase in schools funding.

Most Oregonians agree that the state needs a more diverse tax system that is less reliant on personal income taxes and that the state should maintain a Rainy Day Fund for tough times. About 61% would strongly or somewhat support eliminating the tax “kicker” to use as a Rainy Day Fund for K-12 education.

You can read the full survey here: osba.org/-/media/Files/Resources/Legislative/OSBA-State-Funding-Survey-Report-February-2017.pdf?la=en