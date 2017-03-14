Mazama High School Students Ready To Sign STEM&M Papers

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Wednesday afternoon at Mazama High School is the 2nd annual STEM&M signing. About 2 dozen students have planned to sign up for the STEM&M (Science Technology Engineering Math & Medical) program this year.

It’s a partnership between Mazama and OIT, and helps to set students on a clear path to college starting in high school. These kids will complete college prep and dual credit college classes all while in high school, and the hope is it’ll make a smoother transition to college for them. 60 students signed up last year and are close to completing their first year.

Wednesday, March 15th at 1:15p at the Mazama High School library, the kids will sign their STEM&M Commitment Contracts and staff will explain the details of program. Oregon Tech will also be on hand with t-shirts and goodie bags for the students. Parents and guardians are invited to attend.

Here’s an outline of what STEM&M kids can expect:

A STEM&M Student will complete:

4 credits of Science

4 credits of Math

4 credits of English, Language Arts

3 credits of Social Studies

2 credits of the same World Language

All additional Oregon and District Graduation Requirements

Maintain a 3.0 GPA

Take the SAT or ACT College Entrance Exam

Participate in three or more STEM&M Extracurricular Activities.

Complete a STEM&M Pathway

And the Benefits of the STEM&M program:

Rigorous college prep curriculum that meets OIT admission requirements

Collegial experience including extra-curricular STEM&M opportunities

School issued Chromebook (with $30 deposit)

Access to internships- Senior Summer

Summer Coursework at OIT – Junior Summer

Graduation Honor Cord and STEM&M specific Letter of Recommendation

Oregon Tech STEM&M specific scholarship opportunity

Preferential access to selective Oregon Tech competitive programs

Monthly lunch guest speaker

STEM&M Fieldtrip opportunities