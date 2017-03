Klamath Falls, Ore. – After 18 years, Klamath County Clerk Linda Smith has announced her retirement effective April 30, 2017. Smith said, “it has been an honor to serve as County Clerk… and to oversee some huge projects, challenges, and successes in the Clerk’s Office. It is time for new visions, and time for my next life adventure.”

The County Commissioners will appoint the next replacement, they plan to discuss the application process during their weekly administrative meeting.