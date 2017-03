Nominations for the 24th annual Klamath Country Volunteer of Year Awards are due no later than April 5 at 12 noon. Entry forms are available at the United Way office located at 136 N. Third Street, or from www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org and click- ’2017 volunteer of the year nomination form’.

Every individual and every organization that is nominated receives an award and is publicly recognized for their service to our community.

For more information call Leroy Cabral, 882-5558