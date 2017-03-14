Kingsley St. Patrick’s Day Charity Dinner Sold Out

Klamath Falls, Ore – This St. Patrick’s Day there’s going to be a dinner, raffle and silent auction to benefit one of our own. Kingsley Field Firefighter Tim VanLeeuwen was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma and proceeds from this event are going to cover his medical and travel expenses while he battles this.

Over 100 raffle items will be available including golf/hotel stays, sports memorabilia, artwork, restaurant gift certificates, Beavers Football tickets, tools, guns, furniture and even a U of O helmet worn and autographed by Marcus Mariota and more.

The Kinglsey Firefighters Association St. Patrick’s Day Dinner, Raffle and Silent Auction at the Klamath County Fairgrounds - Doors open at 5:30p, dinner at 6p (sold out), raffle and silent auction ongoing throughout the night.