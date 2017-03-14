Have You Seen Kayla Yarbrough?

By: Christy Lynn
Medford, Ore. – The Oregon State Police are working with the Medford Police Department on a missing persons case. 20 year old Kayla Lee Yarbrough has not been seen since Thanksgiving 2016. Her family who lives in Cave Junction didn’t report her as missing until February of this year.
Kayla is 5’2 and weighs about 130 pounds and has strawberry blonde hair.
Her family says Kayla frequented the Cave Junction area often, and any information someone may have on her whereabouts should contact OSP Detective Bryan Scott at 541-618-7957 or the Medford Police Department at 541-774-2299.