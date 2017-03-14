Grants Pass Shooting Victim Still Hospitalized

Grants Pass, Ore. – On Sunday March 13th around 3pm, troopers with the OregonState Police along with Josephine County Deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence in Josephine County – 9 miles west of Grants Pass.

Officers arrived to find 50 year old Rudy Perez, also of Grants Pass was apparently shot several times. Perez was transported to a local hospital and then was transferred a second time to another hospital in the Springfield area. The homeowner where the incident took place, is cooperating with detectives and the investigation.

OSP was assisted by Josephine County Sheriff’s office, Rural / Metro Fire Department and AMR.