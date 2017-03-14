A Little More Info On That Fatal Accident On Hwy 97

By: Christy Lynn
Midland, Ore. – We have a little more information about that fatal accident that happened last week on Hwy 97, about 8 miles south of town in the Midland area. Just before 4pm on March 10th, Oregon State Police were called out to a single vehicle accident on HWY 97 near milepost 285.
Four people in a Toyota Land Cruiser were traveling southbound when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times and end up in a ditch off the side of the roadway.
Out of the four passengers, 52 year old Jeffrey Lee Kuyper of Central Point, who was sitting in the front right passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Apparently the driver was a juvenile, as were the two other surviving passengers in the backseat, however no information has been given about their names or ages. All three were transported to Sky Lakes Hospital in Klamath Falls with non life threatening injuries.
Also assisting in the incident were the Klamath Fire Districts and Oregon Department of Transportation.