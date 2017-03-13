The Downside Of Daylight Savings Time

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – It’s the first Monday after we all Sprang ahead this past weekend – ushering in the start of Daylight Savings Time. Some people notice a major difference in their body clocks, it’s also been known there are more traffic accidents on the Monday following a time change since the sun is in your face earlier. And believe it or not, some places actually lose money because of it.
According to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, since nightclubs, bars, taverns and other places usually serve alcohol until 2:30am, with the time change, they have to stop the sale, service and consumption of alcohol at 2am, because then it’s really 3am.
Confused? Yeah me too! But no worries, OLCC says those business will get those dollars back in November when they Add on another 30 minutes at the end of DST.