Mazama High Ready To Kick Butts

Washington, D.C. – Tomorrow is National Kick Butts Day! Tuesday afternoon at Mazama High School there’s going to be an assembly to get the message out that kids are not replacements for customers that big tobacco loses due to health problems or death. Representatives from Klamath County Public Health, Sky Lakes Community Health Center along with the Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services will be at Mazama today along with former tobacco users giving their testimony, at an assembly starting at 12:30pm.

Across the world there’s over 1,000 events planned for Tuesday – all sponsored by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. This year the theme is drawing attention to the sweet flavored products like e-cigarettes in flavors like gummy bear, cotton candy and fruit punch, that might get kids interested in tobacco.

Research shows that between 2011 and 2015, the use of e-cigs among high school students nationwide went from 1.5% to 16%. In our state alone, currently, 8.3% of high school students smoke. Also, more high school boys are now smoking cigars over regular cigarettes. And natiowide, tobacco companies spend about one million dollars every hour, just on marketing.

President of the Campagin for Tobacco Free Kids, Matthew L. Myers says “on Kick Butts Day, kids stand up to the tobacco industry, and our nation’s leaders must stand with them. We’ve made great strides in reducing youth smoking, but candy-flavored products like e-cigarettes and cigars threaten this progress. We need strong FDA regulation to protect kids from these sweet-flavored products. A nd elected officials at all levels should support proven strategies that prevent youth tobacco use, including higher tobacco taxes, strong smoke-free laws, funding prevention programs and raising the tobacco age to 21.”

For more info visit kickbuttsday.org and tobaccofreekids.org.