Legislation For Foster Siblings In The Works

Salem, Ore. – A bill that will benefit foster siblings has unanimously passed with bipartisan support out of the Oregon House Committee on Human Services and Housing.

Representative Carla Piluso’s bill, called the Foster Sibling Bill of Rights (HB 2216) is a boon for foster families. It more clearly defines rights for foster siblings – for example the right of foster kids to live in homes where foster parents have been trained on the importance of sibling relationships. As well as requiring more privacy for sibling communication, for the kids to be notified in a timely manner if one of their brothers or sisters suffers a catastrophic event and also to develop a plan to contact each other if the foster siblings are not placed in care together.

A young girl named Alexis Baska who is in the foster system, testified for the bill saying, “keeping in contact with my siblings would’ve helped reduce the trauma, anxiety, and depression that I experienced” while in foster care.

Representative Piluso went on to say that this bill is important because “when youth are separated from their siblings, they lose an important connection that can help them survive and move forward in very difficult circumstances. Keeping siblings together is good for children and families.” Piluso will carry the bill on the House floor.