Calling All Camping Newbies…

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – If you’re a newbie to camping or just not as experienced as you’d like to be, you’re in luck. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) would like to invite you to join in an overnight guided camping experience this summer. The “Lets Go Camping!” events are happening at nine state parks all summer long from June to September.
It’s only $30 per each family, and as a bonus, OPRD is providing tents, sleeping bags and other gear. They’ll even have volunteers on site to help you with things like building campfires, setting up your tent, cooking food at the campsite and more. Also there will be some activities depending on the park and the time of year – things like hikes let by rangers, bat chats, owl prowls and of course s’mores.
35 people per event is the limit, so register soon. You can call 800-551-6949 or jump online at: oregon.gov/oprd/Pages/news/LetsGoCamping2017
Let’s Go Camping dates and times:
June 16-18: L.L.Stub Stewart
June 30-July 2: Deschutes River
July 7-9: Cascadia
July 14-16: Willamette Mission
July 21-23: Silver Falls
July 21-23: Prineville Reservoir (closest to Klamath Falls)
July 28-30: Ainsworth
August 11-13: Milo McIver
August 25-27: Champoeg
September 8-10: Memaloose