More $ For Your Bottles

By: Christy Lynn
Portland, Ore. – Starting April 1st, the OLCC wants to remind you that the redemption value for containers covered under Oregon’s Bottle Bill will increase from 5 cents to 10 cents.
If you redeem your bottles before the 1st, you’ll only get 5 cents each. So wait until April Fools Day to take those containers in!
Here’s a list of containers eligible for a refund under Oregon’s Bottle Bill (3 liters or less):
Water/Flavored Water
Soda Water/Mineral Water
Carbonated Soft Drinks
Beer/Malt Beverages
And if you’re a store owner, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission has some cool online stuff availble for you to download and post in your stores reminding customers about the increase.
Just go to:. Oregon.gov/OLCC/pages/bottle_bill.aspx.