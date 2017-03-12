Happy Birthday To… Us! (again!)

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore – Last week the Klamath County Museum celebrated our 150th Anniversary. It was so popular (seriously standing-room only crowd) they’re going to do it again. So if you missed out, put this in your calendar for Tuesday night.
The program reviews the early days of Linkville, as well as a brief overview of our town’s development over the past century and a half. Including how/when our name was changed from Linkville to Klamath Falls in the early 1890s.
Among the topics covered in the program are town founder George Nurse, the boom times of the 1920s and ’30s and the sprawl of development in the suburbs outside of city limits. Lots of cool historic photos will be on hand too.
Repeat performance (not sure if they’ll have another birthday cake though!) – Tuesday, March 14, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St. Free.
For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.