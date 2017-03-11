Opening For Klamath County DA

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – With Rob Partridge resigning this week, that means there’s an opening for a new Klamath County District Attorney.
Governor Kate Brown will fill the vacancy by appointment, in accordance with ORS 8.640 Article V, Section 16 of the Oregon Constitution.
Applicants must be admitted to practice in the Supreme Court of Oregon and they need to submit a District Attorney Interest Form to the Governor’s Office. You can download the form here: oregon.gov/gov/admin/Pages/Judicial-Appointments.aspx.
Then mail the forms no later than 5pm on March 22nd to:
Benjamin Souede, General Counsel
Office of Governor Kate Brown
900 Court Street NE
Salem, OR 97301-4047
or email them to: shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov
If you have any questions about the position or the appointment process, contact Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov or call (503) 378-6246.