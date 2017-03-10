Spring Ahead This Weekend

Klamath Falls, Ore. – With Daylight Savings Time kicking in this weekend – time to set our clocks ahead one hour. At 2am on Sunday March 12th, SPRING ahead one hour.
A few other things to do, after you forward your clocks….
A – The Oregon State Fire Marshall wants to remind you it’s also a good time to test your smoke alarms. State Fire Marshal Jim Walker says “smoke alarm technology has advanced and many now come with 10-year batteries and some are tamper-resistant, so I encourage residents to test their alarms before changing the battery. Ensuring you have working smoke alarms in your home is the single most important step you can take to increase your family’s safety from a home fire. Also, be sure to replace any smoke alarm that is 10 years old or older.”
How to properly test your smoke alarm:
1) Push the test button to be sure the battery is working.
2) When replacing batteries, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for the correct battery type to use.
3) Always retest alarms after installing new batteries.
4) Replace any alarm that fails to operate after installing a new battery.
5) Inspect your alarms to determine if they are 10 years old or older, and replace any smoke alarm 10 years old or older. Look for a date on the back of the alarm. If there is no date, your alarm is more than 10 years old and should be replaced.
6) Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for regularly cleaning your alarms of dust and cobwebs.
B – SAIF, Oregon’s not-for-profit workers’ compensation insurance company suggests that as you set your clocks forward and check your smoke alarm, you should also check the tread – on your shoes and your tires. Slips, trips and falls are a leading cause of injury for Oregon workers. One way to help prevent injuries is by wearing shoes that are in good condition, with good tread.
Check your shoe soles often and replace them if you need to. How can you tell that you need to get new shoes? When the worn-out, smooth part on the sole of your shoe is bigger than two pennies.
Now the other tread the one on your tires, if your tires are worn or not properly inflated, it can lead to an accident. One rule of thumb, if you see a wear bar, the tread has fallen to 2/32 of an inch; this is designed to tell you it’s time to replace your tires.
Just like your shoes, you can also use a penny for your tires. Put a penny into the tire’s tread groove with Lincoln’s head upside down. If you can see all of Lincoln’s head, it’s time to replace your tires.
The Oregon State Police actually have details on their site so you can see exactly what to look for: oregon.gov/osp/PATROL/Pages/Safety-Tip—Tire-Safety.aspx