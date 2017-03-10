Parks Advisory Board Update

Klamath Falls, Ore – At the latest Parks Advisory Board meeting, a number of things were discussed.
The budget was presented for the next 5 fiscal years starting in July of 2017 through 2022.
Lead City Engineer Scott Souders gave an update on the park that’s going to be in memory of Dr. Stephanie Van Dyke. So far they’re still pretty much in the conceptual stage, other than the location which will be Between 11th/12th and Main St./Klamath Ave. , but Souders said Sky Lakes is leading the way on the project so they need to sit down and hash out exactly the design of the park. Hopefully more info will be shared at the April board meeting.
Meanwhile, some more improvements are coming soon to Sugarman’s Corner. At the pocket park on the corner of Main and N. 6th Street, you may have noticed the recessed areas in the sidewalks, those are for plaques. Local business, Head Rocker & Kelly will be donating their time to install those plaques. Also in the works for Sugarman’s Corner, some artwork, a wayfinder sign, some plaza seating, and replacing some concrete with large shade trees for the summer.
A presentation was given by Kelcie Wiley, a senior at OIT. She has a vision of having “Hope Stations” around the city. Also called Blessing Boxes, they’re apparently popping up around the country. Wiley says even Henley High School has a Hope station. She thought of the idea because Food Insecurity, basically those that are hungry but can’t get nutritious food in a socially acceptable ways (for example not begging or rummaging through garbage bins) affects almost a quarter of residents. Oregon is the 7th highest in the nation, 13% of U.S. households and here in Klamath Falls, Food Insecurity is 16½ %.
Similar to how a lending library on a front yard in a suburban neighborhood is, where you take a book, leave a book or a donation, this would provide things people need in regards to food. For those that are not able to get to a food bank or might be too embarrassed to be asking for help, the Hope Stations would be kind of a “help yourself” freestanding food pantry. Pretty simple in design, the wooden box/cabinets cost around $100 dollars to build. Inside would be non perishable food items, hygiene products, diapers, etc. Basically a stand alone food/essentials pantry in lower income neighborhoods. That way someone in need can anonymously help themselves to items they need.
Wiley hasn’t yet made the presentation to Klamath school districts, but once she does the Parks Advisory Board is hoping maybe schools/students will adopt a box each. Same for churches, neighborhood associations, etc in whatever neighborhood the box is in. Whoever adopts the box would be responsible for replenishing it, fixing it if it were vandalized or damaged.
The YMCA has already promised to donate any unused food from their Summer Lunch Program. It’s also a hope that perhaps wood, glass, hinges, etc will be donated by businesses or individuals in town.
The main concern about this idea is liability. What happens if someone takes an item and gets sick or injured, who’s responsible.
The Parks Advisory Board will take the info to the city counsel and discuss it – then let Wiley know if they will go forward with it and make an official motion.