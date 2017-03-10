Klamath Leaders Get Crisis Training

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Yesterday afternoon, anyone and everyone who is in a community leader capacity was at the Crisis Leadership and Decision Making session. It was a four hour session to help prepare the leaders in the Basin what to do should Klamath Falls and/or the county be hit with a catastrophe.
The seminar was conducted by Steve Keim and Don Ogden from the National Emergency Response and Rescue Training Center (NERRTC). NERRTC is a division of the National Domestic Preparedness Consortium, and the two gentleman who ran the session have many many years of experience between them with Secret Service and Homeland Security to name just two of their former employers.
Our community leaders were given a previous disaster case, in this situation it was the train derailment in Baltimore, where hazardous cargo was involved back in 2001. They were to use that example as a sort of outline – what to do, what not to do, who’s is in charge of what, before “the big one” or whatever disaster might hit. Also planning ahead of time as well as afterwards, recovery from a catastrophic situation.
So if/when disaster strikes here in Klamath Falls, know that Mayor Westfall, all three County Commissioners, the whole City Council, Emergency Management, 9-1-1 Department, Fire Department, Police Department, County Sheriff Department, Public Works, Public Safety, the City Manager, even Kinglsey Field personnel, have been prepped by the best.