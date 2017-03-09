Three Medford Students To Compete In Salem This Weekend

Salem, Ore – This Saturday in Salem, nine of Oregon’s high school students will compete in the 2017 Poetry Out Loud contest. Even though no one from Klamath Falls is represented, one-third of the finalists are from the Medford area.

In the Poetry Out Loud contest. which is put on by the Oregon Arts Commission, students must memorize and then perform poems. A nice combination of practicing their public presentation skills as well as while exploring the world of poetry.

The winner from this weekend’s contest will go on to the National Poetry Out Loud event, to be held in April in Washington D.C.