Employment In The Basin Pretty Stable For Dec ’16 – Jan ’17

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – No major changes in January as far as employment goes for Klamath County, both Lake County and ourselves pretty much remained the same. According to the State of Oregon Employment Department, the unemployment rate in Klamath did drop from 6.3% to 6.1% in January compared to December. Still better than last year at this time, January 2016 was 7.7% unemployed.
Overall, the job gains were a mix of both private and public sector – with the strongest growth in the construction, retail, and healthcare industries.
The numbers for February 2017 are due out March 28th.