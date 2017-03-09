Deaths On The Job Have Increased In Oregon

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – A new report shows that on the job deaths in Oregon have risen. Last year 61 people died at their workplace in our state, compared with 41 deaths in 2015.
The Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS), who compiled the report, says these numbers aren’t just the deaths covered by Oregon’s workers compensation program. WFO, the Workplace Fatalities in Oregon program says these numbers also represent self-employed people, police and fire employees, federal workers and even incidents happening in our state but the employees are from out of state companies.
Michael Wood, the administrator for Oregon OSHA, says “while Oregon workplaces are safer today than in previous decades, there are still far too many preventable on-the-job deaths each year. A dramatic increase such as we saw last year helps to drive that lesson home. And it certainly serves as a reminder that we must do more in our struggle against death in the workplace.”
Oregon OSHA offers educational workshops, consultation services, and training videos to help Oregon employers create or improve their safety and health programs.
To learn more, visit osha.oregon.gov/Pages/index.aspx
Also: oregon.gov/DCBS/Documents/osha/2015-Oregon-workplace-injuries.xlsx