Update – All Clear: Bomb Threat At Chiloquin High School

By: Christy Lynn
Chiloquin, Ore – UPDATE: As of 11:20 am, Chiloquin Jr./Sr. High School has been cleared and law enforcement determined it safe.
Students and staff evacuated at 10 a.m. due to a bomb threat. By 11:20 students and staff were headed back to the school to resume class.
Law enforcement did not find any explosives or dangerous devices.
Previous story-
At 10am this morning, Thursday March 9th, all Chiloquin Jr./Sr. High School students and staff evacuated to a safe location after receiving a bomb threat.
This only applies to the high school, Chiloquin Elementary is not being evacuated.
Law enforcement is on the scene investigating. To the parents/families, they ask that you do not call or visit the school at this time.
We’ll have more on this as information becomes available.