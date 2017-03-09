  • Home > 
Update – All Clear: Bomb Threat At Chiloquin High School

Breaking News
2017/03/09
By: Christy Lynn

 

Chiloquin, Ore – UPDATE:  As of 11:20 am, Chiloquin Jr./Sr. High School has been cleared and law enforcement determined it safe.

Students and staff evacuated at 10 a.m. due to a bomb threat. By 11:20 students and staff were headed back to the school to resume class.

Law enforcement did not find any explosives or dangerous devices.

Previous story-

At 10am this morning, Thursday March 9th, all Chiloquin Jr./Sr. High School students and staff evacuated to a safe location after receiving a bomb threat.

This only applies to the high school, Chiloquin Elementary is not being evacuated.

Law enforcement is on the scene investigating.  To the parents/families, they ask that you do not call or visit the school at this time.

We’ll have more on this as information becomes available. 





