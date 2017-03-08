Less Time In Court For Spousal Support

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Good news from the Oregon Senate in the world of spousal support. On Tuesday, the Senate passed Bill 492, which aims to smooth the process for spousal support updates. With this bill, it’ll be easier and less expensive for divorcees to adjust spousal support without involving the court system.
Instead of going back to court, possibly multiple times, SB 492 would allow financial documents to be exchanged between the parties. However, requests can only be made once every two years.
Hopefully this new process will save everyone involved time and money. It also reduces the caseload that courts have. SB 492 now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.